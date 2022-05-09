Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives $40.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,479,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 276,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 185,351 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 67,650 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 840.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 20.42%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.