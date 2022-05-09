Orient Walt Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,148.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Orient Walt has a market cap of $502,868.26 and $15,148.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00598274 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00132836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035677 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,626.97 or 1.96503598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.