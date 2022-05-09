Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ORKLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $7.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 9.08%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

