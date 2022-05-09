Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $90.53

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.53 and last traded at $91.24, with a volume of 9592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average is $109.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $76,742,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 914.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 259,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $26,258,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,825,000 after acquiring an additional 224,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

