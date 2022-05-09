Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Holdings Boosted by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.37% of Overstock.com worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,443,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Overstock.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,146,000 after acquiring an additional 232,898 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Overstock.com by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 731,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,996,000 after acquiring an additional 182,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Overstock.com by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,569 shares of company stock worth $899,645. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

