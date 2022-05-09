Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $56.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. 632,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,039. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.