Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Down 16%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 16% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.44 and last traded at $46.71. Approximately 588,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,125,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 15.7% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 617,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 296,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.