PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.37

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 20292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 128,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

