PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.37

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 20292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 128,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
