Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,139,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 48,816,137 shares.The stock last traded at $7.36 and had previously closed at $9.48.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 5.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

