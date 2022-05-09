Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.73. 303,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,253. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $97.90 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

