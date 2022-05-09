Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $1.07 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,885 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.01.

BABA traded down $5.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.04. 372,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,464,107. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The company has a market cap of $230.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

