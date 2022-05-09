Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after purchasing an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,220,000 after buying an additional 787,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,492. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.