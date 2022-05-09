Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Invests $3.24 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.11% of Vimeo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $140,572,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,716,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,359,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $23,144,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VMEO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMEO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

