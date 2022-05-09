Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Makes New $7.97 Million Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,324.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $5.30 on Monday, reaching $402.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $391.28 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $454.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.75.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

