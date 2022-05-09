Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in JD.com were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 668,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,132,975. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.34 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

