Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 95 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,771,000 after buying an additional 153,070 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 82,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.22. The company had a trading volume of 164,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.92. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $244.08 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

