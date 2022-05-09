Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Cormark

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$38.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POU. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.55.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$34.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$11.97 and a one year high of C$36.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.17.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,207.74. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.18, for a total transaction of C$341,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,246.06. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,185.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

