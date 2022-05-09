Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $271.54 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $260.23 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

