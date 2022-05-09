ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0738 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $43.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,089.31 or 0.99991699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001384 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.