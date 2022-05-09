Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.80

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 2532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Get Paya alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.05 million, a P/E ratio of -481.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paya by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Paya by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Paya by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after buying an additional 1,415,728 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.