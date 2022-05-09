PCHAIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.44 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (PI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PCHAIN

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

