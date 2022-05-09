PCM Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of PCM opened at $10.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $12.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

