Peanut 1-Day Volume Tops $237,231.00 (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $453,358.29 and $237,231.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Peanut

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

