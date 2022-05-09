Pendle Reaches Market Cap of $12.41 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $12.41 million and $471,249.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00021325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00181360 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00570742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00036395 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,606.93 or 1.91921112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

