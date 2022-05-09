Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $206.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.60 million to $206.96 million. Penumbra reported sales of $184.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $870.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $868.35 million to $873.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Shares of PEN traded down $13.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,213. Penumbra has a one year low of $133.79 and a one year high of $293.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.42 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

