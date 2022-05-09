PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.15-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.56 billion-$4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $5.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.45. 817,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $137.13 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Citigroup cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.64.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

