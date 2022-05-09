PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Shares of PHX opened at C$6.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.44 and a 12 month high of C$7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.47. The firm has a market cap of C$329.40 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$105.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$249,123.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,295,813.61. Also, Director Randolph M. Charron sold 5,207 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total value of C$32,075.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$260,851.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,962 shares of company stock worth $1,713,546.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.