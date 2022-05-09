Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Down 7.9%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.02 and last traded at $57.02. Approximately 1,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 431,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

PLL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $33,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 511.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,424 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,673 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

