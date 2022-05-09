Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Tops $348,607.32 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $348,607.32 and approximately $609.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00243108 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00009509 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003968 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000669 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016131 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00460077 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,052,316 coins and its circulating supply is 435,791,880 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

