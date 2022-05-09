Pirate Chain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $244.47 million and $1.01 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00003951 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00314306 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00074255 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00090630 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006119 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,070,514 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

