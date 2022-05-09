Pivot Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $228,231.55 and $56,542.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pivot Token

PVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

