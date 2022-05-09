POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $8.21

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $8.38. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 2,002 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $21,318,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 447,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 910,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $19,225,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

