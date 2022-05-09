Points.com (TSE:PTS) Shares Up 43.1%

Points.com Inc. (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) shares rose 43.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$31.87 and last traded at C$31.85. Approximately 101,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,204% from the average daily volume of 7,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.26.

PTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price target on Points.com from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Points.com in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a C$22.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$475.34 million and a PE ratio of -1,058.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Points.com ( TSE:PTS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$145.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.75 million. Research analysts expect that Points.com Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Points.com Company Profile (TSE:PTS)

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

