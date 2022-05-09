Polkadot Price Hits $11.41 on Major Exchanges (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $11.27 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.41 or 0.00035490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00021957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00175049 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00579137 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,155.80 or 1.93347634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.