Polymath 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.06 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $262.19 million and $21.06 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

