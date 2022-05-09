Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $396.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $380.39 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.69 and a 200-day moving average of $486.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 17.81%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

