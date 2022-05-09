Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down to $11.19

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $10.55. Poshmark shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 5,840 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POSH. Wedbush reduced their price target on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Poshmark alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $836.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,266 shares of company stock worth $4,062,366.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,147 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 65,448 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 61,724 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.