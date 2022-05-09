Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.32

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$36.32 and last traded at C$36.50, with a volume of 62100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67, a current ratio of 19.91 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.66.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$19.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

