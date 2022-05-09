Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have commented on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Premier by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Premier by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Premier by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 144,403 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Premier by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,884,000 after acquiring an additional 428,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Premier by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 113,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,307. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.