Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Lowered to C$113.00 at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$150.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Sunday, April 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.78.

Shares of TSE PBH traded down C$4.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$100.59. The stock had a trading volume of 77,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,064. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$119.15. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$98.71 and a 52 week high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.5300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

