Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Trading 2.3% Higher

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.13. 1,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 271,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 442,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after buying an additional 68,525 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 33,561 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

