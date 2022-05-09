Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $102.15 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 656,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $102,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $123.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average of $144.61. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.79 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

