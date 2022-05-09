Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $109.12 Million Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,818 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $109,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CONMED by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,969,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CONMED by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,928,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in CONMED by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CONMED by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD opened at $116.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,057 shares of company stock worth $2,781,522. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

