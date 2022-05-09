Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $114.08 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Tractor Supply worth $114,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $202.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.68 and a 200-day moving average of $222.08.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

