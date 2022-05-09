Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,613,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 115,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ford Motor worth $95,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 698,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 311,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,579,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 47,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of F opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

