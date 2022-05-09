Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $90,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SiTime by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SiTime by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SiTime by 2,422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the third quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $509,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,076,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,728,801 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITM opened at $189.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.40. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.51.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

