Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cigna worth $93,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $266.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.05. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.