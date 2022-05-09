Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 212,280 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $83,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR stock opened at $65.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

