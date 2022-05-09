Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,645 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Align Technology worth $85,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Align Technology by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Align Technology by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $275.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.37 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.08.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

