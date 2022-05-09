Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 64,885 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,885 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Teradyne worth $79,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.99.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

